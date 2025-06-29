Doctors Raise Alarm Over People Misusing Drugs for Convenience

Hyderabad: From exam prep to road trips, Hyderabad doctors are seeing a troubling trend that has people self-medicating with pills — stimulants, sedatives, antidiarrheals, hormonal tablets, among others, not to treat illness but to manage convenience or boost performance. Experts say the risks are rising fast.

A 2023 study, “Prevalence, Pattern and Reasons for Self-Medication: A Community-Based Cross-Sectional Study from Central India,” found 60 per cent of respondents had taken medicines without medical advice, with women twice as likely to do so. A 2022 meta-analysis in Cureus confirmed over 50 percent of Indians self-medicate regularly.

Gastroenterologist Dr Ayesha Khan recalls a 34-year-old patient who took an anti-diarrhoea tablet before a long journey to avoid toilet stops. “She ended up severely constipated for days,” Dr Khan says. The misuse slowed her gut dramatically, requiring medical intervention. She adds that stimulant laxatives taken before flights often result in dehydration and painful episodes during travel.

Consultant general physician Dr Arjun Bhaskar talked about a surge in misuse of ADHD medication and modafinil among students. He cited a 2024 medRxiv preprint titled “Awareness and Use of the ‘Cognitive Enhancer’ Prescription Drug Modafinil in Medical Students,” where 44 per cent of respondents admitted to non-prescription use for attention, productivity, or exams.

Dr Bhaskar explains, “Users may think it helps concentration, but we’ve seen insomnia, anxiety, heart palpitations, and even paranoia.” Indrapriyadarshini V., an MBBS aspirant, said her classmates had taken Modafnil and others for enhanced cognitive abilities ahead of their entrance exams, who have been able to buy them over the counter.

Speaking about repeated use of emergency contraceptives, gynaecologist Dr Radhika Muralidhar said, “Women are taking these pills to delay periods before weddings or trips. It’s legal but not harmless. Frequent use disturbs menstrual cycles and causes cramps or mood swings.”

Sedatives are also being passed around for travel anxiety or performance nerves. Dr Bhaskar warns against their use without medical oversight, especially with alcohol, as they can impair breathing, memory, and coordination.

Doctors urged for tighter regulation of OTC medicines, widespread public awareness campaigns, and guidance-focused pharmacist training.