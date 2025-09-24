Doctors Protest Attack on Mahbubabad Hospital Staff

Hyderabad: Doctors from 35 government medical colleges across Telangana staged a black badge protest on Tuesday in solidarity with colleagues at Government General Hospital, Mahbubabad, after a mob verbally abused and threatened to kill the hospital’s superintendent and staff.

The protest demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and the setting up of permanent security outposts with SPF personnel in all teaching hospitals to prevent such incidents. The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) led the protest, supported by organisations including the Indian Medical Association (IMA Telangana), Telangana JUDA, TNGO, IMA Warangal and THANA Warangal.

“We appeal to the public to remain patient in difficult situations, as doctors are not gods but dedicated professionals doing their best to save lives. Every act of violence against doctors in public hospitals erodes the trust of poor patients in government healthcare, ultimately affecting their progress and wellbeing,” said Dr Kiran Bollepaka, president, Central TTGDA.

The incident has highlighted the lack of physical security in healthcare institutions. “Doctors are more vulnerable compared to bureaucratic spaces. Such vulnerabilities are rarely reported, making this occurrence alarming,” said Dr D. Dwarakanath Reddy, president, IMA Telangana.

Doctors described the attack as not only a personal threat but also an assault on the dignity of the medical profession. The protest was withdrawn after assurances from the district collector and senior health officials. The health minister reviewed the situation by speaking with the local MLA, district collector and SP.