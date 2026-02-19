Doctors Perform Rare Surgery To Remove 6 Kg Ovarian Tumour in Korutla

Karimnagar: A team of doctors at a private hospital in Korutla town of Jagtial district on Wednesday removed a six-kg ovarian tumour from a 48-year-old woman in a high-risk surgery.

The patient was suffering from abdominal swelling and persistent pain for several months before seeking medical care. Diagnostic tests revealed a large mucinous cystic neoplasm of the ovary, which doctors said had grown to a considerable size and was causing internal pressure.

The surgical procedure was led by Dr Pasunuri Manoj Kumar (MS) along with his team. After several hours of surgery, the tumour weighing about 6 kg was successfully removed.

Doctors said the patient is in stable condition and is expected to recover. The surgical team included Dr P. Vijayashree, Dr Priyanka and nursing staff. Medical experts explained that a mucinous cystic neoplasm is an ovarian tumour filled with mucinous material and can be treated effectively if diagnosed in time.