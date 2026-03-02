Doctors Launch 'Paraquat Free' Campaign

Hyderabad: Doctors across Telangana have joined a nationwide public health movement — the Paraquat Free India campaign — calling for an urgent ban on the highly toxic herbicide.

At a joint conference, members of the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC), Indian Medical Association (IMA), Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), and Government Doctors’ Associations unveiled the campaign poster, urging regulatory action against Paraquat.

Dr Bandari Rajkumar, member of TGMC, highlighted serious regulatory lapses, noting that while even common sleeping tablets require a doctor’s prescription, Paraquat — a chemical with no antidote and a mortality rate of up to 95 per cent in severe poisoning cases — remains freely available in pesticide shops and online platforms.

Medical experts warned that Paraquat poisoning often leads to irreversible lung fibrosis, multi-organ failure, and extremely low survival rates. They stressed that the rising number of fatal cases has become a major public health concern, disproportionately affecting farmers and young individuals.

Khairatbad cops conduct drill to help rapid response

In a bid to strengthen law and order, Khairatabad DCP K. Shilpavalli led a special drive to evaluate and improve the rapid response and field deployment of the police force during emergencies.

Following the directions of city police commissioner V C Sajjanar, the drill was organised near the Secretariat, involving around 275 personnel — from home guards to ACP-rank officers — across all police stations under the Khairatabad Zone.

DCP Shilpavalli explained that the mock drill tested how quickly personnel could converge at a designated location during untoward incidents. Officers were instructed on executing assigned responsibilities effectively while following senior officials’ orders. Equipment checks were also carried out, including the public addressing system, riot gear, and fire balls.

Personally supervising the drill, the DCP assessed security arrangements and the alertness of the force at key locations like the Secretariat during midnight hours. She emphasized that public safety is the police’s primary duty, and such exercises are crucial to ensure prompt mobilization and effective response during emergencies.