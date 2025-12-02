Doctors In Telangana Government Medical Colleges Seek PMCA, Cite 20% Pay Gap Between Hyderabad And Districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) has appealed to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to address long-pending demands of medical faculty working in peripheral government medical colleges, highlighting a 20 per cent salary difference between doctors posted in Hyderabad and those serving in district institutions.

In its representation, the association stated that medical faculty serving in district medical colleges faced disparities in pay and working conditions despite handling similar academic, clinical and research responsibilities as their counterparts in Hyderabad. — yet their remuneration remains lower by nearly one-fifth compared to faculty in the state capital.

“There is no justification for a 20-per cent difference in salaries when the qualifications, workload and service obligations are the same,” the association said.

The representative pointed out that several states have already introduced hardship or special allowances to retain skilled faculty in peripheral colleges, adding that Telangana must adopt a similar policy to prevent further vacancies and ensure the smooth functioning of new and existing medical institutions.