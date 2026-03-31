Doctors Hail Govt’s Move To Ban Deadly Herbicide Paraquat

KARIMNAGAR: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has welcomed the Telangana government’s move to initiate a ban on Paraquat, a herbicide cited by medical experts as highly toxic.

The association said the decision to take up the issue with the Union government for a nationwide prohibition was a significant step towards preventing deaths linked to poisoning.

Medical experts said Paraquat exposure has a high fatality rate due to the absence of a specific antidote. They noted that cases of poisoning have posed challenges for treatment and led to loss of life.

Dr Bandari Rajkumar, representing the HRDA, said the move reflected a policy based on medical evidence and followed sustained representations by healthcare professionals.

The association called on healthcare workers to report instances of illegal sale or misuse of the substance and reiterated the need for a uniform ban across the country.

It said further action by the Centre would be required to implement a nationwide prohibition.