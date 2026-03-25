Doctors’ Groups Oppose Notice To Paediatrician

Hyderabad: Medical associations in Telangana have condemned a legal notice issued to a Hyderabad-based paediatrician by Johnson & Johnson Health Equity and Kenvue, terming it an attempt to deter public health advocacy.

In separate statements, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) and the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (T-SRDA) said the action against Dr Sivaranjani Santosh was unwarranted.They stated that the doctor had raised concerns regarding high-sugar beverages being presented in a manner that could be mistaken for Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), particularly affecting children.“Public health advocacy cannot be termed defamation. Scientific concerns must be addressed with evidence and transparency, not legal intimidation,” the associations said.The organisations called on the companies to withdraw the notice and urged regulatory authorities to enforce standards governing ORS and similar products to prevent misleading claims.They said further steps would be considered, along with other medical groups, if the notice was not withdrawn.