Doctors Find Fault With Medical Recruitment

HYDERABAD: Concerns have been expressed by aspirants over the recruitment process conducted by the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) in Telangana, claiming that lack of planning could leave posts in hospitals vacant.

According to candidates, the notification for recruitment of assistant professors under the Director of Medical Education (DME), issued on June 28, 2025, preceded the notification for civil assistant surgeons (Specialists) under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), issued on August 22, 2025. However, they alleged that the recruitment process for TVVP posts was being taken up first instead of prioritising the earlier DME notification.

Aspirants said most candidates preferred assistant professor posts in government medical colleges over specialist posts in TVVP hospitals. They stated that if the TVVP recruitment was completed first, selected candidates may initially join those posts but could later resign upon securing assistant professor positions under DME.

They warned that such a sequence may lead to vacancies reopening in specialist posts after they are filled, affecting healthcare services, particularly as several TVVP hospitals are already facing a shortage of specialists.

Candidates also pointed to a shortage of teaching faculty in government medical colleges, stating that there has been no urgency in completing the recruitment of assistant professors.