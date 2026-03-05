Doctors’ Dedication Key To Attract Patients to Govt Hospitals: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said the dedication of doctors and hospital staff was crucial to attracting people to government hospitals, noting that infrastructure spending alone would not improve public confidence in the healthcare system.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a 100-bed government hospital building at Thirumalayapalem in Khammam district, he said the existing 30-bed government hospital had been upgraded to a 100-bed facility and construction of the new building was being taken up at a cost of ₹26 crore.

The state government was prioritising education and health in its policies to ensure that poor people had access to quality services, he said, adding that thousands of crores were being spent on strengthening infrastructure and facilities in government hospitals.

He said the results of such investments would be visible only when doctors and hospital staff worked with commitment and ensured better treatment for patients. People would prefer government hospitals only when they believed doctors would be available even at midnight to attend to emergency cases, he added.

The minister asked doctors and staff at the Thirumalayapalem government hospital to reside locally. He also directed contractors to complete construction of the hospital building by December this year so that it could be opened soon.

He assured that the Thirumalayapalem hospital would be developed on par with the district government hospital with facilities such as dialysis and advanced medical equipment.

“When I visited the government hospitals at Cherla, Pinapaka and Yellandu, I was impressed by the medical services being provided to the people. Patients from surrounding mandals were also coming to the Cherla Government Hospital for treatment,” he maintained.

Srinivas Reddy said his Palair Assembly constituency would soon have two 100-bed government hospitals. He recalled that the foundation stone had already been laid for a 100-bed hospital at Kusumanchi, while the Thirumalayapalem project would be the second such facility in the constituency.

He said the state government was also bringing major changes in the education sector and cited the Young India Integrated Schools as an example.

On the occasion, the minister also distributed cheques to beneficiaries under the Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme.