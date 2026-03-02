Doctors at MNJ Oncology Protest In-Charge Director’s Posting

Hyderabad: Doctors, faculty and staff of MNJ Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre staged a protest on Monday opposing the appointment of a new in‑charge director from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). They argued that the centre was struggling with inadequate infrastructure, yet the government chose to change the director instead of addressing pressing needs.

The protest was led by the Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) Unit‑2, which alleged that the appointment was made by overlooking eligible senior professors within the MNJ Hospital and in violation of norms governing head of department (HOD) and seniority‑based appointments. “This shows we are incapable of it and an autonomous Nims faculty is brought here,” one member said.

The association said the government had ignored their earlier representations to the government about equipment shortages and patient care problems. “The health officials must select a doctor from MNJ for additional charge and later form a search committee to decide an officer,” they insisted.