Doctors’ Assn Presents Details of Vacant Faculty Posts to DME

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) presented their observations on the vacant posts to director of medical education (DME) Dr Narendra Kumar on Wednesday. They were assured that necessary steps would be taken to fill the vacant faculty posts in various medical colleges across the state. The association had conducted a survey recently.

The TSRDA representatives said the shortage has arisen due to the rapid increase in the number of medical colleges here. Dr Kumar said that although the expansion of medical colleges has temporarily resulted in faculty shortages, the government will take steps to fill all vacancies through the Job Calendar and will also consider providing special incentives for faculty working in peripheral medical colleges.

The survey highlighted that a significant number of departments lack professors and associate professors. Many departments are operating with only one assistant professor or are solely dependent on bonded or contractual senior residents. Pre-clinical and para-clinical departments, including anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pharmacology, microbiology and social and preventive medicine, are among the severely affected. Peripheral and district medical colleges face a disproportionately high faculty vacancy burden, adversely affecting undergraduate education and National Medical Commission compliance.