Doctor Warns Of ORS Confusion

HYDERABAD: A city-based paediatrician has renewed her appeal to parents to support a petition highlighting concerns over the branding and marketing of a commercially available ERZL electrolyte drink, warning that it could cause confusion during critical dehydration management.

Dr Sivaranjani said the issue was not about the safety of the drink in isolation, but about how it is presented and perceived by consumers, particularly in high-pressure situations such as treating dehydration in children.

She pointed out that the product’s communication and positioning may create an association with Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), which are medically recommended for dehydration. References to similarly named products in branding or advertising, she argued, could reinforce consumer recall and blur the distinction between scientifically approved ORS and commercially marketed electrolyte beverages.

“In pharmacy settings, people often make quick decisions under stress and rely on familiar names or visual cues. This can directly influence their choice,” she said, adding that such associations may lead parents to perceive the drink as a substitute for ORS, which could affect effective treatment.

The doctor also flagged concerns about certain ingredients, including artificial sweeteners, particularly in the context of prolonged use among children, citing the need for clearer communication to avoid misuse.

Dr Sivaranjani said that after raising these concerns, she received a legal notice from Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue. She maintained that the petition was not intended to create conflict but to ensure clarity in healthcare communication and prevent consumer confusion.

Through the petition, she has urged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to take steps including clearer product differentiation, stricter regulation of branding practices, and stronger enforcement at the pharmacy level.