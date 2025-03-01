Warangal doctor dies 8 days after after brutal attack

Hanamkonda: Dr Gade Sumanth Reddy, 37, succumbed to his injuries at MGM Hospital late Friday night at approximately 12.31 am after enduring an eight-day battle for his life following a brutal assault on February 20 at Battupally Bypass in Kazipet.

According to police, the attack was carried out by two individuals — Samuel, a gym trainer, and AR constable Raj Kumar — who ambushed Dr Sumanth’s vehicle and struck him with rocks and iron rods. Investigations have revealed a chilling conspiracy behind the incident. It is alleged that Dr Sumanth’s wife, Flora Maria, a government lecturer, conspired with her lover, Samuel, to murder her husband after he opposed their extramarital affair.

Following a complaint from Dr Sumanth’s father, Sudhakar Reddy, police arrested Flora Maria (35), Samuel (33), and AR constable Raj Kumar (41) in connection with the attack, and all three have been remanded into custody.

ACP Nandi Ram Naik disclosed that the couple, who had married in 2016 and relocated to Sangareddy in 2018, fell into turmoil when Flora began an affair with Samuel at a local gym. Unable to accept her husband’s attempts to end the relationship, Flora allegedly paid Samuel a sum of Rs 1 lakh to eliminate him, with Raj Kumar’s assistance in the attack.

The case has shocked the local community, and the investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to uncover further details behind this tragic incident.



