Doctor, Realtor Arrested With Deer Meat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Tolichowki police arrested a doctor and a realtor for transporting banned deer meat and seized 10 kg of the contraband, three pairs of deer horns and five hunting rifles from their possession.

According to Golconda ACP Syed Fiaz, police acted on a tip-off police and intercepted an MUV (AP09 BT 4716) in Tolichowki and arrested Dr Mohd Saleem Moosa of Sabza Colony and Mohd Iqbal Ali, a a realtor from Bazaarghat.

“ While we were searching the vehicle, our team found 10 kilograms of deer meat, three pairs of deer horns, three licenced rifles with telescopes and two air rifles from their possession,” Fiaz said.

The duo initially tried to mislead authorities but later confessed to possessing the prohibited wildlife products, the ACP said. “We have seized Dr Moosa’s arms licence and handed the weapons to the forest beat officer for further investigation, he said.

The arrests were made for hunting animals in the prohibited list. “We have intimated the zonal head for cancellation of the arms licence, the case is under investigation,” a police officer said. Police said the possession, transport, or trade of deer meat and horns is a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which carries punishment of imprisonment and fines.









TGSCB secures Rs 40 cr refunds

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) said it had facilitated the return of Rs 40.8 crore that cybercrime victims to frauds, through the Lok Adalat held on Saturday.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel on Sunday said that during the third National Mega Lok Adalat, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), in collaboration with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and commissioners of police and district superintendents of police, facilitated Rs 12.94 crore in single-day refund orders for 4,539 victims of cyberfraud. Together with pre-Lok Adalat disposals of Rs 27.91 crores across 2,501 victims, this edition has brought total refunds to Rs 40.86 crore, benefitting 7,040 victims.

The total refunds through Lok Adalat reached Rs 138.04 crore, benefitting 18,872 victims during 2025. The Cyberabad topped with in 1,937 cases, getting refund of Rs 11.51 crore, followed by Hyderabad (941 cases, Rs 9.29 crore refunds), Rachakonda (1,061 cases, Rs 6.41 crore refunds), TGCSB headquarters (197 cases, Rs 4.21 crore refunds) and Sangareddy (266 cases and Rs 1.04 crore refunds).

Director Goel said that using the Lok Adalat mechanism for securing the monies lost by victims of cybercrime had been institutionalised in Telangana. Since its adoption for this purpose in March last year, a total of Rs 321 crores had been returned to 36,786 victims across the state. She said that the TGCSB ensured real-time coordination with banks, digital payment service providers, and law enforcement units, streamlining dispute resolution and accelerating financial restitution for UPI frauds, investment scams, and digital thefts.





Money feud leads to violent attack, cops file case

Hyderabad: The Hayatnagar police registered cases after a monetary dispute escalated into violent attack and a kidnapping, station house officer Nagaraju said on Sunday. It all began when one Rajasekhar purchased paint worth Rs 3,000 from Roshi Yadav but paid only Rs 2,000 and did not complete the payment of the remaining Rs 1,000 despite repeated reminders.

Rajasekhar recently called Yadav near a hospital to pay the rest of the money. When Yadav turned up, Rajasekhar and his associates attacked him. When Yadav’s son Akhil tried to rescue his father, he too was beaten and sustained injuries. Based on Yadav’s complaint, Hayatnagar police registered a case against Rajasekhar.

Venkatesh who supported Roshi Yadav was targeted four days later by Rajasekhar and his associates. They kidnapped him and took him to the house of one Deepavali Sandeep where Venkatesh was beaten with sticks and stones causing multiple injuries. On his complaint, police registered another FIR. Police confirmed that both cases are being probed simultaneously, treating them as counter cases.

Vehicle in Ponnam’s convoy hits divider

Hyderabad: A vehicle in Minister Ponnam Prabhakar's convoy rammed a divider at Kuknoorpalli of Siddipet district on the Rajiv Rahadari on Sunday while it was returning to Hyderabad. No one was hurt in the mishap, police said.

The minister had visited Siddipet to attend a programme. The minister's assistant Manjunath, a photographer, an attender and personnel security officer Sambhasiva were in the vehicle involved in the accident. The convoy halted for a few minutes before continuing its journey after everyone was accounted for and reported safe.

Raid on gambling den, 11 arrested

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police on arrested 11 persons for gambling during a raid in a hut at Padmashali Township in Dammaiguda. The arrested individuals were identified as Kamma Suresh, Konda Ramesh, Tanniru Krishnamurthi, Dasari Mallikarjun, Gulapaneni Singaiah, Battula Shivaprasad, Med Balimi Madan, Pinnika Ravindra, Daggubati Ravi, Golla Maladri, and Potineni Koteshwara Rao. Police recovered `53,000 cash, four sets of playing cards, and nine mobile phones from their possession. The accused were taken into custody and shifted to the Jawaharnagar police station, where a case was registered against them under the Gambling Act.

2 riders killed as vehicle hits bike

Nalgonda: Two persons died on the spot when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the bypass road of Narketpally-Adhanki state highway at Nalgonda on Sunday. The victims were identified as Bapan Sardar and Thanmai of West Bengal, who were working at a water tank construction site at Nalgonda. The accident occurred when they were going to their worksite from Datta Sai Nagar. Nalgonda Town-II police filed a case and began investigations to trace the hit-and-run vehicle and its driver.