Doctor killed on ORR as car rams into divider

Hyderabad: A doctor died when his car slammed into a divider at high speed at the 17th exit of the Outer Ring Road early on Monday, the Rajendranagar police said.



Dr Nilesh Reddy, 29, an ophthalmology resident at a prominent eye hospital in the city, was flung about 40 metres from the car as the door flew open under the force of the impact. Police said the airbags had functioned as designed.

According to the police, the speedometer of the car had frozen at 160 kmph. It is suspected that Dr Reddy dozed off at the wheel, which resulted in the accident.

Police said Dr Reddy was heading to the Shamshabad airport at about 4.30 am to bid farewell to a friend who was going abroad.

Police said Dr Reddy’s wife is also an eye specialist and his father is a doctor in the same institution. Police said the initial postmortem report did not report the presence of alcohol in the victim’s blood. The police registered a case under BNS 106 (1) for death caused by rash or negligent act.