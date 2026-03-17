Doctor Found Dead Under Suspicious Condition in Narsampet

Warangal:A 38-year-old doctor was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Narsampet town of Warangal district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dr Shashidhar Reddy, an anaesthesiologist.

According to Narsampet Town circle inspector Srinivas, Dr Shashidhar Reddy and his wife, Dr Sindhura Reddy, a gynaecologist, had been running a multi-speciality hospital in the town.

Police said the couple had reportedly been facing domestic disputes for the past 18 months.

The incident came to light when the doctor was found unresponsive at his residence. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, Srinivas Reddy, police registered a case of suspicious death and began an investigation.

The body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said the doctor is survived by his wife and two sons.

Officials said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death and are examining all possible angles in the case.