Doctor Duped of ₹12 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest'

HYDERABAD: A 39-year-old doctor was duped into transferring ₹12 lakh to online fraudsters who posed as officials and threatened him with a “digital arrest.” The Hyderabad Cybercrime police have registered a case against the accused.

According to police, the doctor, a resident of Punjagutta, received a call from individuals claiming to represent the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. They alleged that a SIM card registered in his name was being misused in Mumbai. The call was then forwarded to another accused, Vikram Arora, who posed as a Mumbai police officer and ordered the victim to travel to Mumbai within 48 hours, switching off his phone.

Later, the fraudsters contacted the doctor via WhatsApp, demanding ₹12 lakh to clear the case. They obtained his bank details and transferred the money into multiple accounts before switching off their phones.

Realising he had fallen prey to a digital arrest scam, the victim approached the Cybercrime police, who registered a case and launched an investigation.