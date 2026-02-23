Doctor Duped Of ₹1.15 Crore In MBBS Admission Scam

HYDERABAD: A 44-year-old obstetrician and gynaecologist, who sought MBBS admission for her son, was duped by a consultancy that collected money from several parents. The accused firm allegedly amassed ₹1.15 crore. The case, registered by the Madhuranagar police, has since been transferred to Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) for investigation.

Police said the doctor had noticed an advertisement on Facebook and approached ‘Eduvio NEET Counselling Execution, located at Eduvio Operations in Ameerpet, for admission guidance. An agreement was signed, and service charges of ₹5 lakh were paid.

On November 20, 2025, she was told her son had secured admission at a private medical college in LB Nagar, and paid ₹13.9 lakh in fees. She later discovered the allotment letter was fake. When she sought a refund, the consultancy allegedly delayed repayment citing holidays and other excuses.

In her complaint, she named Eduvio operational director Aditya, director K.V. Rao, and team members R.K. Harish, Ronit, Anjali Swamy, Ajay Sawant, Rav Kumar and Harish, demanding refund of her money.

The accused are also alleged to have collected money from others: Jitendra Kumar Nayak (₹3 lakh), Narayan Chandragiri (₹15.3 lakh), Ashok Kumar (₹5.75 lakh and ₹13 lakh cash), and Md. Maksood Alam (₹5 lakh).

CCS police have re-registered cases under relevant sections and taken up the probe.