Doctor Arrested for Trespassing on Padma Shri Mogulaiah's Land

Hyderabad: The Hayatnagar police arrested a doctor and two others for trespassing on the land allotted by the government to Padma Shri recipient Kinnera Mogulaiah. Another accused, identified as A. Srinu, is absconding.

The primary accused was Bhavanam Bramha Reddy of Vanasthalipuram and the others were Adi Govardhan, S. Laxmaiah and A. Srinu.

Police said Reddy’s land parcel was located close to the land gifted to Mogulaiah in Bagh Hayatnagar. He assumed that the wall constructed by Mogulaiah had encroached on his land and complained to the Hayatnagar tahsildar. The official told him that the land was allotted by the government to Mogulaiah who had put up the wall, and that Reddy’s land was not encroached upon.

Despite this, Reddy and his accomplices damaged the compound wall put up by Mogulaiah. Police also mentioned that Reddy was aware that Mogulaiah belonged to the ST community and was thinking of making him vacate the land and occupy it.

Police said that Reddy after damaging the wall called up Ibrahimpatnam revenue divisional officer, and informed him of the incident, which was further communicated to the Hayatnagar police. The police while investigating the trespassing case registered by Mogulaiah received information pertaining to the trespassing.

Police verified he CCTV footage and enquired about vehicles that were near the land parcel. When the technical evidences corroborated, police arrested the three accused on Wednesday and presented them in a court which sent them to judicial remand.