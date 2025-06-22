Docs Remove Knife from Man’s Eye

Hyderabad: A 49-year-old man from Rapole village at Pargi in Vikarabad district was fatally injured after being attacked with a knife at his home. The knife struck victim Rajender with such a force that it pierced deep and got lodged into his nasal cavity through his left eye. The four-inch-long blade caused severe injuries and left him bleeding heavily.

Acting quickly, the family members of Rajender first took him to Gandhi Hospital and from there, he was referred to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital for further treatment. Given the complexity of the injury and the location of the knife, doctors decided to send him to the ENT Hospital in Koti for specialised care.

A team of doctors at the ENT Hospital performed a delicate two-hour surgery and removed the knife from the patient’s left eye, safely. The surgery went well and Rajender was stabilised. He was then shifted to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to continue his recovery.

“He is stable now and under observation. But unfortunately, he has lost his left eye due to the extent of the damage,” said Dr. Anandacharya, medical superintendent of the hospital.