Do not merge Pattinayak Thanda with Ameenabad: BRS

WARANGAL: Former BRS MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday condemned the proposal to merge Pattinayak Thanda gram panchayat with Ameenabad, describing it as an attack on the dignity and self-respect of tribal people.

A heated argument took place between villagers of the Pattinayak Thanda and the police when Congress leaders conducted a meeting without consulting outsiders to merge Thanda with Aminabad village in Narsampet constituency of Warangal district on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, Sudharshan Reddy said it is BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao who had converted Thandas into village panchayats with the aim of ensuring self-respect and self-governance to tribal people.

Under the reign of the BRS, 76 village panchayats were set up in Narsampet constituency, whereas the Congress government was obstructing the development of Thandas by not only halting the road works but is also trying to merge with others, he alleged.

The village meetings must be conducted in the presence of local residents and officials, but the Congress leaders brought outsiders to disrupt the peaceful meeting. They are trying to foist their opinion on innocent people in thandas.

The Congress’ Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy tried to hold a meeting without the consent of villagers having the police to block their participation in the meeting. How can the MLA send the proposal to merge Pattinayak Thanda in his own village, is it not an insult to self-respect of Thanda residents, he questioned.

The MLAs’ actions would diminish the very existence of the village panchayats and must immediately take back the merger proposal of Pattinayak Thanda into Aminabad village panchayat, he demanded.