Do Not Forget Basic Policing, Sajjanar to Inspectors

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar stated crimes could be controlled by effectively carrying out basic and core policing. He warned that strict action will follow if the prestige of the police system is compromised, and that negligence in the discharge of duty will not be tolerated in any way.

He conducted a review meeting with senior police officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) on Wednesday at the TGICCC Auditorium in Banjara Hills here. He explained and gave directions to the officers through a power-point presentation on priority areas such as law and order maintenance, crime control and investigation, community engagement and technology adoption, and human resource management, among others.

He advised them to ensure better policing with the goal of protecting the public alongside preserving law and order. He instructed that every police officer must perform their duty with 100 per cent commitment and discipline.

He added that staff should not be limited to just one task and measures should be taken for them to gain proficiency in all departments. He explained that everyone should perform their duties with dedication, loving their profession and job.

He further stated that SHOs will be held fully responsible for matters occurring within their jurisdiction. He mentioned that negligence in a few cases was brought to his notice previously, and those cases are currently being reinvestigated.

"The policing job is fraught with many challenges, and we must move forward by effectively performing our duties while overcoming all of them. Do not treat any case as routine. Every minor crime must be investigated thoroughly. If small crimes are not checked, there is a danger of them leading to a major crime in the future. Every case must be technically analyzed from all angles," said Sajjanar.

He mentioned that they are considering the use of advanced technology, AI, to expedite investigations. He called upon everyone to strive to take the brand image that Telangana and Hyderabad police have in the country to an even higher level.