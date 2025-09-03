BRS Collapsing Under Its Own Weight Of Internal Strife, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), which once tried to suppress the Congress by foisting illegal cases and sending its leaders to jail, is now collapsing under the weight of its own internal strife.

Sharply reacting to BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s comments, the Chief Minister said the BRS leaders are now “stabbing each other in the stomach while embracing one another,” symbolising their internal conflicts. “Nobody needs to destroy them; they will destroy themselves,” he quipped.

Addressing a meeting after participating in the Furnace Lighting Event of SGD – Coming Technologies Pvt. Ltd. at Vemula in Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said disputes within BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao’s family had erupted over the distribution of corrupt money amassed during their 10-year regime.

Revanth Reddy said sins never vanish on their own and would continue to haunt them.

Referring to allegations that he was secretly supporting one faction of the BRS against another, the Chief Minister dismissed claims outright. “Some say I am backing Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, others claim I am behind Kavitha. Why should I stand behind such worthless people? I am a leader — if I stand, I stand in the front to support my people,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said the people of Telangana had already rejected the BRS and exposed its deceit. “You have been beaten with stones by the people. Will anyone — who eats proper food — stand behind you anymore?” he asked.

He urged the BRS leaders not to drag the Congress or him into their family feuds or caste-based squabbles, stressing that his party had no interest in their internal fights. “The people of Telangana rejected you long ago. Your party is like an expired `1,000 currency note — it has no value and will disappear into history,” Revanth Reddy said.

Referring to the ongoing developments in the BRS, Revanth Reddy said, “Nature exists, nature corrects, and nature punishes. No sin will go unpunished.” He stressed that nature itself delivers justice and that those who had indulged in corruption and betrayal would inevitably face consequences.

Turning to development issues, Revanth Reddy assured the people of Mahbubnagar that he would take full responsibility for the comprehensive growth of Palamuru. Declaring himself a “son of the soil,” he announced plans to transform the district into a hub of new industries that would generate employment for the youth.

He lamented that Palamuru had long been reduced to a centre of migrant labourers due to a lack of irrigation, education, and job opportunities, noting that major irrigation projects sanctioned decades ago — including Palamuru-Rangareddy, Jurala, and Nettempadu — remain incomplete.

He recalled that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had sanctioned Palamuru University but it continued to function merely as a PG college. To correct these injustices, he said his government has sanctioned an IIIT, a law college, an engineering college, and a degree college in the district, along with launching the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools in 14 Assembly constituencies at a cost of `2,800 crore.

Emphasising that education alone can transform lives, the Chief Minister encouraged Palamuru youth to aim for success not only as engineers and doctors but also in civil services.

Revanth Reddy assured that all pending irrigation projects in the district would be completed through the green channel of funding and criticised the opposition for stalling works such as the Uddandapur project through the courts and the NGT.

He urged farmers to cooperate in land acquisition, promising fair compensation. He also announced that tourism projects at irrigation sites would be developed to attract international visitors. “As a son of Palamuru, I will give first priority to your welfare. Blocking development for political reasons is like writing one’s own death warrant,” he said.