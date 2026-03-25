Do Not Dictate to Assembly Speaker: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Minister for Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu here on Wednesday cautioned that it is not a healthy practice for BRS members to try to dictate to the Speaker on how the House should be conducted.

He questioned how the opposition could expect to behave the same way now as they did when they were in power and used to bulldoze proceedings.

Reacting strongly on Wednesday in the Assembly to the objections raised by BRS members while ministers were introducing Bills, he said Harish Rao possesses all the qualifications required to be elected as the Leader of the Legislature Party.

He remarked that Harish Rao is fully capable of holding that position. The Minister further said that, as Deputy Leader, it is not possible to give him the microphone every time he asks for it.

Addressing Harish Rao, he commented that if he were seated in the position of the Legislature Party Leader, he would have the opportunity to speak whenever necessary.