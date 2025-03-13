DMK invites CM Revanth to meeting on delimitation of constituencies

A delegation from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has invited Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to participate in a meeting on the impact of delimitation of constituencies on Southern States. Mr. Stalin would hold the meeting with serving and former Chief Ministers on March 22.

The delegation led by DMK principal secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister K.N. Nehru met with Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday.





