DMK invites CM Revanth to meeting on delimitation of constituencies

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 March 2025 3:43 PM IST

The delegation led by DMK principal secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister K.N. Nehru met with Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday.

A delegation from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has invited Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to participate in a meeting on the impact of delimitation of constituencies on Southern States. Mr. Stalin would hold the meeting with serving and former Chief Ministers on March 22.

