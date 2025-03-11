D.K. Aruna urges Centre to include Boya, Valmikis in ST list

Hyderabad: Mahbubnagar BJP MP D.K. Aruna has called on the Central government to include the Boya and Valmiki communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, she highlighted that over five lakh people from these communities reside in Telangana and deserve official recognition.

Emphasising their socio-economic challenges, Aruna urged the government to take swift action to ensure they receive the benefits and opportunities available to ST communities.



