Diwali: Telangana Fire Dept Lists Out Dos And Don’ts for Public Safety

Hyderabad: Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence department has listed out dos and don’ts keeping in view the safety of public on account of Diwali.

Elaborating about the emergency preparedness on the occasion of the festival, Fire Services department Director-General Vikram Singh Mann on Saturday said the Quick Response Tenders (QRTs) will be on active patrol across key zones to ensure rapid intervention. Multipurpose fire tenders will be strategically stationed at major traffic junctions to enable swift access and response in case of any incidents.

The fire control room functions 24X7 to monitor and respond to emergencies and citizens may report fire incidents by calling 101,112, or 9949991101.

He said as many as 95 fire accidents took place during Diwali in 2024 as against 164 in 2023. He said the number of licensed firecracker shops has increased significantly over the past two years. Around 8019 temporary fire crackers shops with less than 100 kgs fire crackers were established in 2025 as against 7516 in 2024 and 6439 in 2023.

“As Telangana prepares to celebrate Diwali on Monday, we urge all citizens to prioritize safety while enjoying the festivities,” he said, adding that dos and don'ts were issued to prevent fire-related incidents and ensure a joyful and injury-free celebration.

The Dos and Don’ts are as follows:

Dos:

- Buy certified firecrackers from licensed vendors only

- Burst crackers in open areas, away from buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials

- Supervise children at all times during firecracker use

- Keep water buckets, sand, and fire extinguishers nearby

- Place diyas and candles on stable surfaces, away from curtains or decorations

- Inspect decorative lights for damage and avoid overloading sockets

- Use eco-friendly diyas and low-noise crackers to reduce pollution

- Wear cotton or fire-retardant clothing while handling firecrackers to reduce the risk of burns

- Keep pets, elderly, and infants indoors during peak firecracker hours

Don’ts:

- Don’t light crackers near electrical installations or gas cylinders

- Don’t wear loose or synthetic clothing while bursting crackers

- Don’t leave candles or diyas unattended

In Case of Fire:

- Stop, Drop, and Roll: If clothing catches fire, stop immediately, drop to the ground, and roll over to smother flames

- Escape from smoke-filled rooms

- Stay low and crawl to avoid inhaling smoke

- Cover nose and mouth with a damp cloth

- Exit quickly and close doors behind you to slow fire spread

First Aid for Burns:

- Cool the burn with clean, running water for 10-15 minutes

- Do not apply ice, butter, or ointments

- Cover with a sterile, non-stick dressing

- Seek medical attention for deep, blistering, or facial burns