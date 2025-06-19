Divyangjans To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations In Telangana

Hyderabad: Around 3,000 persons with disabilities (Divyangjans) from across India, representing 16 categories of disabilities will perform yoga to demonstrate inclusion, unity, and well-being during International Yoga Day on June 21 at Kanha Wellness Centre in Chegur in Ranga Reddy district

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJ&E) is organising this unique celebration of 11th International Day of Yoga at the Kanha Wellness Centre.

Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, will attend as a chief guest for this event and address the gathering.

The event will embody a transformative vision of an inclusive society where persons with disabilities are recognised as equal participants in all aspects of life, reinforcing India’s commitment to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The event will feature over 3,000 persons with disabilities (Divyangjans) from across India, representing 16 categories of disabilities, who will perform yoga to demonstrate inclusion, unity, and well-being. Organised by NIEPID, the celebration also includes cultural performances, a purple fest, ability melas, and sports activities, all showcasing the diverse talents and resilience of the Divyangjan community.

Representatives from the Telangana constituencies of Shadnagar, Chevella, and Mahbubnagar, along with senior officials from DEPwD and MSJ&E will also be present at the event.