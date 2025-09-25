Relief for OG Makers: Telangana HC Keeps Price-Hike Halt in Abeyance

Hyderabad: The producers of the much-anticipated film OG received a temporary reprieve from the Telangana High Court on Thursday after a Division Bench stayed the order of a single judge that had stalled the hike in cinema ticket prices.

On Wednesday, a single judge had directed that no enhancement of ticket rates be permitted for the film’s release, which triggered concerns among producers and distributors who were banking on higher collections during the opening weekend. Challenging the order, the producers moved the Division Bench seeking urgent relief.

The Bench, hearing their appeal, ordered that the single judge’s ruling be kept in abeyance until Friday, giving the makers interim relief. This effectively allows the producers to continue with their plans for revised ticket pricing, pending further hearing.

The court will take up the matter again on Friday to decide the next course of action. The outcome is expected to have a bearing not only on OG but also on other big-budget films eyeing similar relaxations in ticket pricing.