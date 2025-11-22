Diverse Fields See Growth In TG-NE Partnership: Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma described the Telangana–Northeast Connect as a comprehensive engagement platform extending beyond cultural festivities. He stated that the initiative enables meaningful interaction in diverse fields such as culture, healthcare, information technology, women empowerment, creative arts and youth participation.

The Governor was speaking after inaugurating the film festival at Prasads’ Multiplex on Friday, part of the festival. He attended the opening screening of the Tripura film ‘Yarving’, directed by national award winner Father Joseph. Cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, along with I&PR commissioner C. H. Priyanka and film producer Dil Raju participated in the inauguration.

The Telangana-Northeast Connect cultural festival, organised by the state government, commenced across multiple venues with a variety of events organised to commemorate the rich culture of Telangana and the northeastern states.

Governor Varma emphasised that the diversity of the northeastern states, combined with the dynamism of Telangana, created fertile ground for sustained collaboration and mutual learning. Reflecting on the influence of cinema, the Governor stated that films transcended language, borders and geography, and remained one of the most powerful mediums of communication.

The event also featured programmes and events for fine arts, performing arts, literature and women empowerment at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Delegates from across northeastern states and Telangana participated across several panel discussions and shared their stories.

Trinity Saioo, Lakhimi Baruah, Smriti Rekha Chakma and Sangkhumi Bualchhuak,

All Padma Shri awardees, along with Meghalaya's community department's principal secretary P. Sampath Kumar, Telangana’s Uzramma, who has worked with handloom weavers for over quarter of a century, and Dr V. Rukmini Rao, social activist who had fought for women’s rights for over 40 years, participated in a panel discussion on ‘Empowerment for social transformation — Economic empowerment and livelihoods for women”, moderated by Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Telangana CEO Divya Devarajan.

Lakhimi Baruah spoke about how she established a bank run by women for women, named Konoklota Mahila Urban Cooperative Bank in 1990, while Uzramma spoke about Malkha cotton weavers and how they overcame marketing issues by connecting directly with buyers, and encouraged women to do things locally and make own products.

An exhibition of paintings, portraits and photographs of northeastern states and Telangana was put up in HICC. Visitors learnt about the history, culture and meaning behind each exhibit. Cultural and traditional dance performances were also held at the event.

The Governor also inaugurated the sports competitions held at Pullela Gopichand Academy in Gachibowli. A badminton competition between Telangana and North Eastern teams was held at the Academy, while football exhibition matches were held at GMC Balayogi Stadium.