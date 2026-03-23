Districts Seek More Radiographers for TB Drive

Hyderabad:With World TB Day on Tuesday, several districts in Telangana are pressing for additional radiographers to operate hand-held X-ray machines used in the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Officials said the state has 34 hand-held X-ray units, including three in Hyderabad, but districts are relying on permanent radiographers already burdened with heavy workloads. Pulmonologists overseeing the campaign are also under pressure due to expanded responsibilities.

Alongside 40 CBNAAT machines and 151 Truenat units for testing, the hand-held X-ray machines generate probability-based reports, with 100–150 chest scans conducted daily. “We are managing with existing radiographers, but there is a need for at least one additional staff member in each district. We have requested district collectors to hire radiographers on a temporary basis,” an official said.



Some districts have already engaged radiographers on daily wages, offering around ₹18,000 per month, to keep the TB detection drive running smoothly.

