Lok Sabha Polls: Telangana records 64.93 per cent voter turnout

17 constituencies in the State went to polls, where Bhongir recorded the highest voter turnout with 76.47% and Hyderabad had the least voting percentage with 46.08%. The urban constituencies Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Chevella recorded the least voter turnout.10 out of the 17 constituencies recorded more than 70% voter turnout.There was a slight increase in the voter turnout compared to 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. In 2019, 62.77 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the State.Bypoll was held in Secunderabad cantonment due to the death of the sitting legislator. 50.34% voter turnout was recorded in the assembly constituency.Adilabad - 72.96%Peddapalli - 67.88%Karimnagar - 72.33%Nizamabad - 71.50%Zaheerabad - 74.54%Medak - 74.38%Malkajgiri - 50.12%Secunderabad - 48.11%Hyderabad - 46.08%Chevella - 55.45%Mahbubnagar - 71.54%Nagarkurnool - 68.86%Nalgonda - 73.78%Bhongir - 76.47%Warangal - 68.29%Mahabubabad - 70.68%Khammam - 75.19%