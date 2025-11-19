Saree Distribution Part of Women’s Empowerment: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the People's government launched "One crore sarees distribution to one crore women” as part of the women empowerment in the State.

Launching Indiramma saree distribution on the occasion of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary today, the Chief Minister said that the sarees will be distributed to eligible women in two phases.

In view of consuming more time for weaving of the sarees, Revanth Reddy said that Indiramma sarees will be distributed in two phases. All women in villages will get sarees in the first phase which is being completed by December 9.

In the second phase, sarees will be distributed to women in urban areas from March 1 to 8 on International Women’s Day and as many as 65 lakh sarees will be distributed in the phase alone, he clarified.

Revanth Reddy appealed to women Ministers in his cabinet and MLAs to wear Indiramma sarees and become brand ambassadors. The Chief Minister stressed that every women legislator should wear Indiramma sarees and display the self respect of the women community.

Stating that the People's government launched a slew of women empowerment schemes with the inspiration of Indira Gandhi, Revanth Reddy said that women groups are encouraged to open petrol pump outlets, leased 1000 buses from self help groups for TGSRTC, granted Indiramma Houses in the name of women, priority to women empowerment in the politics and also targeted to promote one crore women as Millionaires.

"Now,, we are also honouring women by distributing sarees on the occasion of Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary", the Chief Minister said.

Recalling yeoman services rendered by Indira Gandhi to the country, he said that the women Prime Minister took the cudgels when the country was facing a political vacuum. Indira Gandhi worked hard to fulfill the aspirations of architect of Indian Constitution Dr Br Ambedkar and also played a key role in the nationalization of banks, introducing the Agricultural Land Ceiling Act, distribution of lands to the poor and construction of houses for the poor.

The Chief Minister praised Indira Gandhi for introducing revolutionary reforms during her regime. It was Indira Gandhi who stood strong during the India - Pakistan war and safeguarded India. The former Prime Minister was also credited for providing strong leadership to the country.