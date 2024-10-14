Dissidence in Nalgonda Congress As Juniors Get Nominated Posts

Nalgonda: Dissatisfaction is brewing among second-line leaders of the Congress in the district as leaders junior to them have secured nominated posts, leaving many senior aspirants frustrated.

Several Congress leaders, including District Congress Committee (DCC) president Ramavath Shanker Naik, G. Mohan Reddy, P. Venkata Narayana Goud, and Daida Ravinder, had been in the race for nominated positions and had reportedly received assurances from the party’s top leadership.

Venkata Narayana Goud is a follower of senior Congress leader Kunduru Jana Reddy, while Daida Ravinder and G. Mohan Reddy are close associates of the minister for roads and buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

However, even after 10 months of the Congress government being in power in the state, there has been no indication that these leaders will receive the posts they were promised. Tensions escalated when Gutha Amith Reddy, who joined the Congress just a month before the Legislative Assembly elections, was appointed chairman of the Telangana State Dairy Development Corporation. Amith Reddy is the son of Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy.

Sukender Reddy and his brother Jithender Reddy had previously held key positions as chairmen of the Nalgonda-Ranga Reddy Milk Producers Mutually Cooperative Society, commonly known as Mother Dairy, for an extended period.

The senior Congress leaders from the district who were bypassed for these nominations are now openly expressing their dissatisfaction within their close circles. Many are concerned that the party’s failure to honour promises made to them could negatively impact the upcoming local elections.

One Congress leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “If those who were assured nominated posts fail to receive them, it will undoubtedly affect the party’s performance in the local authorities' elections.”