Dissent in Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir Cong Over DCC Picks

Nalgonda: Ahead of the local authorities’ elections, dissent appears to be brewing within the ruling Congress over the appointment of new DCC presidents in Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir districts.

Punna Kailash Netha has been appointed as the Nalgonda DCC president, while Government Whip Beerla Ialaiah has been named the Yadadri-Bhongir DCC president. Several senior party leaders who aspired to these posts were disappointed that the party high command favoured their juniors.

Gummala Mohan Reddy, a long-time follower of roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, voiced displeasure over the caste considerations in selecting the Nalgonda DCC chief. He said his caste became a hurdle despite his 20 years of service to the party and his efforts to strengthen the organisation in the district. He claimed that 70 per cent of leaders had supported his candidature before the party observer. Mohan Reddy alleged that those who criticise the party and its leadership are the ones being rewarded, citing examples from the recent MLC elections and the latest DCC appointments. He, however, said he would continue in Congress.

Reacting to the appointment of Alair MLA and Government Whip Beerla Ialaiah as the Yadadri-Bhongir DCC president, former Bhongir Market committee chairman and TPCC general secretary Pothnak Pramod Kumar said he began his political career in the NSUI and has worked for the party for 30 years, yet justice was not done to him. He questioned how the party could justify giving “three posts to a single leader”, and complained that leaders who joined the Congress from other parties were being given greater importance. He alleged that some leaders holding key positions were working in ways that benefitted Opposition parties but were still being rewarded within the party.

It is learnt that Minister Venkat Reddy had earlier assured a corporation chairman post to his follower Mohan Reddy, but did not fulfil it. Both leaders had met the party observer seeking the Nalgonda DCC post for Mohan Reddy, and the latest appointment has left the minister’s followers disappointed.