Discover Myriad Colours, Flavours, Beauty in God’s Own Country

Hyderabad: If Kerala is God’s Own Country, a trip to Kozhikode and Wayanad shows just why. While Kozhikode is known for its old-world charm, Wayanad is the go-to place for connecting with nature. But it is not just spices and snake boats. Get to sample famous sweets and tea mixes.

In Kozhikode, the scent of freshly fried banana chips, the aroma of Malabar spices, and the soothing sound of waves at the beach create a blend of the old world and modern life. History lives in its streets, its food, and its people.

Beypore, a coastal town near Kozhikode, is home to the centuries-old tradition of uru-making. The uru is a traditional wooden boat made from teak wood, and its construction can take up to 18 months each. Two groups of workers are involved: the Thalassis (Kalasis), who assemble the wood, and the Odayis, who handle the technical work.

The artisans of Beypore also create handmade candles using normal wax and spicy wax, following a detailed process that begins with wax and colour selection and includes drying flowers like ‘shankupushpam’ for preservation.

Another major aspect of their craft, as a group of journalists on a tour organised by Kerala Tourism found, is coconut shell carving. The shells are thoroughly cleaned, shaped, and polished to achieve a smooth finish. The process, which includes sealing and polishing, takes over an hour for each handcrafted item, such as a cutting board or vessel, due to the intricate detailing involved.

Some artisans specialise in paper-based creations, producing finely detailed decorative pieces. Miniature boat-making is another craft deeply rooted in Kerala’s marine culture. Craftsmen recreate traditional Urus and Vallams (country boats) in miniature form, preserving the legacy of this heritage. Watching the artisans at work, you realise that Beypore is not just a place — it’s a living museum of Kerala’s maritime history.

One of the city’s most vibrant locations is SM Street, also known as Mittai Theruvu (Sweetmeat Street). It is the city's oldest commercial hub, originally established during the Zamorin era (12th to 18th centuries).

The street is renowned for its shops selling traditional Kozhikode Halwa, fresh banana chips, and local spices. It also offers a variety of handicrafts, textiles, and souvenirs, making it a must-visit destination for those looking to experience Kozhikode’s rich culture.

For a taste of nostalgia, Adaminte Chayakada, a themed café on Beach Road, takes visitors back in time. Wooden benches, antique radios, vintage typewriters, and warm cups of chai set the scene. It’s not just a place to sip tea — it’s an experience. From spiced masala chai to saffron-infused blends, every cup carries the rich flavours of Kerala’s tea culture.

Just a few hours from Kozhikode, Wayanad is an entirely different world. One of the best places to reconnect with nature while enjoying modern comforts is Saptha Resort & Spa in Sultan Bathery. Imagine waking up to a view that feels like nature’s own painting. It’s the kind of place where you rise to the sound of birds, with distant peaks in view.

The food is another highlight — fresh, local ingredients come together to create authentic Kerala flavours, making every meal a delight. Saptha offers modern comforts along with authentic Kerala hospitality. It’s not just a stay—it’s an escape that refreshes your mind, body, and spirit.

No visit to Sultan Bathery is complete without stepping into history at the Jain Temple. Built centuries ago in the Vijayanagara style, its stone pillars and intricate carvings tell silent tales of devotion and artistry. Interestingly, this temple also has a warrior past, as it was once used as a military outpost by Tipu Sultan, adding another layer to its fascinating story.

For an adventure into prehistoric times, the Edakkal Caves are a must-visit. Located atop the Ambukuthi Hills, these caves contain rock carvings that date back over 8,000 years. Reaching them requires a steep trek through dense greenery and rocky terrain, but the effort is well worth it. The carvings depict human figures, animals, and symbols, offering a rare glimpse into early human civilisation. And if history doesn’t leave you in awe, the breathtaking views from the top certainly will. The climb is rewarded not only with historical wonders but also with panoramic views of the misty valleys below.