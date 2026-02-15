Discontent in Cong Over Poll Results: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said the Congress was in the grip of discontent over its performance in the municipal elections, while the BJP had been shown its place by the people.

He also said that there were hints that another round of summons were coming in the Formula E race case. “The case was proved to be a dud already, they can call me any number of times and I will go, they can even put me in prison, but that will not change the fact that there is nothing in the case,” Rama Rao said during an informal chat with reporters.

“This was also already informed to the Chief Minister by the police and ACB officials,” he added.

As far as the BJP was concerned, that party is making strange claims of a good performance. “On what basis is the BJP making such claims? It even had its national president, and a chief minister for the campaign but it did not have any impact,” he said.

The BRS, he said, had clear wins in 17 municipalities, and has chanced of coming to power in others that had returned hung results. “We are satisfied with our performance. The BRS’ successes should be an eye-opener to all those who dismissed our party after the Parliament elections,” he said.

On the other hand, the Congress, when in opposition, had little to show, and even Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was the Malkajgiri MP then, failed to help the Congress make any gains in the last GHMC elections, he said.

On the role of ex-officio members in electing chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, mayor or deputy mayors, Rama Rao said there was no clarity on their role with different officials saying different things.