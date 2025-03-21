Discom prepares for GHMC’s summer power surge

Hyderabad:Principal secretary of the energy department Sandeep Kumar Sultania has directed TGTRANSCO and TGSPDCL officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the summer months.

To address rising demand, he, along with Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) CMD Musharraf Faruqui, conducted a review meeting at Vidyut Soudha with electricity officials to assess preparedness in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

In several areas of GHMC, annual electricity demand growth has exceeded 30 per cent. Learning from last summer’s experience, TRANSCO has expanded power transformer capacity in Extra High Tension (EHT) substations at Bowrampet, Patancheru, RC Puram, Moula-Ali, Bandlaguda, Gachibowli, Kaithalapur and Bollaram. Officials assured that these upgrades would significantly reduce the risk of supply disruptions, even if demand rises sharply.



Musharraf Faruqui noted that last year’s peak demand in the GHMC area reached 4,352 MW, and with the city’s expanding residential and industrial needs, this summer’s demand is expected to surpass 5,000 MW. He informed the principal secretary that additional power transformers (PTRs), distribution transformers (DTRs) and new feeders have been installed at the 33/11/LT levels where required. As part of the Feeder Outage Management System, the performance of approximately 5,062 11 kV feeders is being monitored, with further technical measures in place to oversee power distribution up to the DTR level.



While being technically prepared for increasing demand is one aspect, officials must also focus on promptly addressing unexpected power issues and ensuring that they are resolved in the shortest possible time, said the principal secretary. The review meeting was attended by TRANSCO JMD C. Srinivasa Rao, director Jagath Reddy, TGSPDCL directors Nanda Kumar, Sai Baba, Dr Narsimhulu and Sudha Madhuri, along with zonal chief engineers, superintending engineers and other key officials from TRANSCO and TGSPDCL.