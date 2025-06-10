Discom Gears Up For Monsoon Challenges

Hyderabad:Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd. (TGSPDCL) chairman and managing director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui has directed officials to remain vigilant and ensure uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming rainy season.

In a video conference with senior staff, the CMD instructed superintending engineers to closely monitor feeder-wise supply in their respective areas and conduct weekly performance reviews. He stressed the need to focus on feeders prone to frequent breakdowns and to inspect lines, distribution transformers, and AB switches to prevent repeat issues.

Citing an internal analysis, he said many power disruptions are caused by tree branches falling on or coming into contact with live wires, resulting in feeder tripping. He instructed field teams to patrol areas with dense vegetation based on past experience and take preventive action.

Faruqui emphasised that engineers and field staff must remain available at their offices round the clock. Consumer complaints should be resolved without delay. He added that vehicles have now been fitted with GPS devices to help staff reach complainants faster. The video conference was attended by in-charge directors Dr Narsimhulu and K Sai Baba, chief engineers Chakrapani, Pandya, Kamesh, Bala Swami and several superintending engineers.