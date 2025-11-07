Discipline, Creativity Key To Success, Governor Tells Students At Satavahana University Convocation

Karimnagar: Success comes through continuous learning, skill development, discipline, and a spirit of service to the community, said Governor and Chancellor Jishnu Dev Varma, describing a student’s intellect as their laboratory and urging them to use their creativity and effort for societal progress. He was speaking at the second convocation of Satavahana University, presided over by vice-chancellor U. Umesh Kumar, held on the university premises in Karimnagar on Friday.

During the ceremony, the Governor conferred PhD degrees on 25 research scholars and awarded gold medals to 161 meritorious students who excelled across various courses between 2018 and 2023.

In his address, the Governor said that discipline and self-confidence would guide students to success, adding that thoughts, hard work, and creativity are the real forces driving progress. He urged students and faculty to embrace the changing educational landscape, stating that education must evolve beyond the traditional board and chalk piece.

Highlighting the impact of technology and digital learning, he said they have removed geographical barriers and reduced inequality in opportunities. He encouraged students to adopt global knowledge, modern technological skills, and innovative thinking to promote creativity, equality, and opportunity.

The Governor also reminded students to stay rooted in Telangana’s culture and values, saying that true development lies in a society where everyone lives equally. He urged them to overcome fear and fatigue with dedication and to begin their journey of service to society from their student life.

He further appealed to the university administration and faculty to strive for higher academic standards and work toward securing NAAC accreditation and NIRF rankings for Satavahana University.

Later, the Governor visited the Collectorate complex to inspect various departmental stalls. The post-convocation events concluded with the Vande Mataram anthem, followed by a classical dance performance by Bal Bhavan students and songs by visually impaired students.

University of Hyderabad vice-chancellor J.B. Rao, district collector Pamela Satpathy, and Police Commissioner Gouse Alam were also present.





