Disciplinary Action on SI Set Aside

Hyderabad: A two panel of the Telangana High Court set aside disciplinary punishment imposed on a police officer, holding that it could not be sustained in view of his acquittal in a criminal trial on identical charges. The panel comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing a writ appeal filed by sub-inspector of police V. Raghavulu, challenging an order of a single judge that had upheld the penalty of reduction in time scale of pay for two years with effect on future increments and pension. The disciplinary proceedings arose from allegations that he tampered with an arrival stamp at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in exchange for money. The appellant argued that the departmental enquiry was vitiated by violation of principles of natural justice, absence of material evidence, and non-examination of crucial witnesses. It was contended that the punishment was based on suspicion despite his acquittal in the corresponding criminal case. The state opposed the plea, submitting that departmental proceedings are governed by the standard of preponderance of probabilities and not proof beyond reasonable doubt. It argued that acquittal in a criminal case does not automatically nullify disciplinary action. The panel found that the charges in the departmental enquiry and the criminal case were identical, the witnesses largely the same, and the criminal court categorically held that the prosecution failed to prove its case. Referring to Supreme Court precedents, the panel held that in such circumstances the punishment could not be sustained. Accordingly, the panel allowed the appeal and directed the authorities to grant the petitioner all consequential benefits including monetary dues.

NMC ban on MBBS admissions in college dismissed

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court dismissed a writ plea challenging the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) order prohibiting admissions to the MBBS course for the academic year 2025–26 in Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Warangal. The judge held that the petitioners had an efficacious alternative remedy of appeal under the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023, and therefore could not bypass the statutory process by directly approaching the High Court. The judge dealt with a writ plea filed by Medicare Educational Trust, contending that the order was issued in violation of natural justice, alleging pre-decisional bias and reliance on a CBI FIR registered on June 30, 2025, which accused intermediaries and NMC assessors of accepting bribes from several medical institutions. Senior Counsel D. Prakash Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the FIR was subsequent to the show cause notice and hearing, and could not form the basis of the order. He further alleged discrimination, pointing out that other private colleges with similar deficiencies were granted renewal. Rejecting these contentions, the judge noted that the NMC issued a detailed show cause notice, granted a hearing, and considered persistent deficiencies such as shortage of faculty, low bed occupancy, and inadequate clinical material, in addition to the corruption allegations. “There is no breach of audi alteram partem, and the decision of the expert body cannot be lightly interfered with in judicial review,” the judge observed.

Relocation of school at Medchal challenged

The Telangana High Court will continue to hear a writ plea challenging the action of the Keesara Mandal Educational Officer in directing a private school to shift its operations to another location within 15 days. Justice K. Lakshman took on file a writ plea filed by Vignan Jyothi High School, at Medchal-Malkajgiri. The petitioner complained that the officer issued a circular dated August 12, 2025, insisting on relocation on the ground that complaints were received regarding construction works during school hours. The petitioner contended that despite submitting a detailed explanation, the authorities acted without furnishing the report of the Mandal-level committee, rendering the action arbitrary and contrary to the Telangana Education Act. The petitioner is seeking setting aside of the circular and a direction to permit the school to continue its operations in the existing premises.

Denial of service weightage case taken up

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea alleging denial of service weightage in the recruitment of lab technicians under selection notification of September 2024. The judge is hearing a writ plea filed by Venkatachary Betoju and eight others, complaining that the State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board failed to complete the selection process in accordance with the notification. It was contended that though the rules mandated awarding a maximum of 20 points for contract service rendered, the same was not considered, thereby prejudicing their selection. The petitioners argued that the action of the Board was arbitrary, discriminatory, violative of the Constitution, and contrary to the terms of the recruitment notification. They sought directions for completion of the selection process strictly in accordance with the notification and consideration of their cases as per the ranks obtained. The judge directed the government pleader to get instructions.