Disciplinary Action Against 8 TGSPDCL Staff

HYDERABAD: In a decisive crackdown on corruption and negligence, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has suspended eight employees, including one additional divisional engineer (ADE) and two assistant engineers (AEs), following a vigilance inquiry report that confirmed serious charges.

The anti-bribe cell uncovered gross negligence and dereliction of duty, with staff accepting bribes for unauthorised actions. Key cases include a lineman in Gadwal circle taking `2,500 and another in Yadadri circle pocketing `45,000 for issuing an electricity connection without departmental approval.

The ADE in Bhongir allegedly approved power supply for EV charging stations at a petrol pump, though the bribe amount remains undisclosed. One of the suspended AEs took `25,000 from consumers for work approvals.

TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui stated that suspended employees were barred from company premises during their suspension, except to collect subsistence allowance. “Based on the severity of charges, termination proceedings will be initiated,” he said. “Any officer found supporting these delinquent staff will face disciplinary action under conduct rules,” he added.