Disappointed Thief Leaves Rs 20 on Table after Robbery attempt fails

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident that has gone viral on social media, a masked man’s attempt to rob a hotel in Maheshwaram turned into an unexpected comedy. CCTV footage shows the would-be thief searching for cash, wielding a stick and donning a face mask. However, his hopes were dashed as he couldn’t find a single rupee.



In a moment of pure frustration and irony, the robber pointed to the security camera, seemingly lamenting his fruitless search. In a twist worthy of a sitcom, he eventually settled for a bottle of water from the hotel’s refrigerator. He left a Rs 20 note on the table, perhaps the most polite robbery failure ever recorded.









