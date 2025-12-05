Disappointed Cong Leaders Assured Of Posts By AICC

NIZAMABAD: AICC Telangana in-charges Meenakshi Natarajan and Sachin Sawant assured Congress leaders that they would receive suitable recognition in party affairs soon. They met leaders from various districts on Friday and reviewed party activities in both rural and urban areas. Recently, district Congress committees (DCC) and city Congress committee (CCC) presidents were appointed across the state.

Several senior leaders who did not receive nominated or organisational posts expressed disappointment over the delay in appointments. In this context, Natarajan and Sawant interacted with party leaders and addressed their concerns, assuring them that appropriate posts would be allotted as required.

Narala Ratnakar, former TPCC secretary from the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency, met the AICC in-charges in Hyderabad on Friday and briefed them on the local party situation. Ratnakar had hoped to secure the Nizamabad City Congress Committee president post, which was instead given to Bobbili Ramakrishna. His meeting with the AICC leadership has generated buzz within party circles, and the cadre remains hopeful of receiving suitable opportunities soon.