Dirty Water Being Released Into Durgam Cheruvu, Officials Admit

Hyderabad: Irrigation department officials told HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath that untreated sewage was being released into the Durgam Cheruvu at Jubilee Hills, where residents have been complaining of the water emitting foul smell. Ranganath was inspecting the lake on Tuesday.

He noted that water hyacinth spread across nearly half of the lake and that untreated sewage was flowing directly into the water through a stormwater drain, despite the presence of sewage treatment plants (STPs) for the lake.

Officials from the irrigation department informed the commissioner that excess sewage was being diverted to the lake as the STPs were operating beyond capacity. Ranganath objected, and said that excess sewage should be diverted to sewer canals and not released into the lake. He questioned how treated water was being released on one side while raw sewage was being allowed to enter from another.

Ranganath also questioned representatives of Raheja Group, which is carrying out development works around the lake. He said lake development should not be limited to cosmetic improvements, and asked what steps were taken to stop sewage inflow and control hyacinth growth.

The commissioner said that poor coordination between GHMC, HMWS&SB, irrigation department, Raheja Mindspace and Ramky, which operates the STPs, was the main reason for the lake’s condition.

Later he held a meeting with officials and instructed them to immediately stop sewage from entering the lake. He also spoke with Cyberabad police commissioner Dr M. Ramesh and requested him to place traffic diversions so that the drainage pipeline works can be undertaken at the lake. He also directed that treated water samples be sent to the Telangana Pollution Control Board for testing.