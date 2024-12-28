Director P.V. Narasimha Reddy Outlines Vision for PM SHRI Schools

Hyderabad: PM SHRI institutions should aim to be among the best in the country, said P.V. Narasimha Reddy, director of school education, at the orientation programme with school heads on Saturday. Addressing principals from Phases 1 and 2 PM Schools for Rising India (SHRI), he asked them to establish annual objectives and develop action plans to achieve them systematically.

Reddy mentioned the upcoming Atal Tinkering Science Labs and libraries in these schools, and asked them to ensure that these facilities remained accessible to students at all times.

The director took note of the green school initiatives undertaken by several institutions and he encouraged others to adopt similar practices. On resource management, Reddy advised principals to make sure that the budget allocated to PM SHRI schools was used efficiently and transparently. He suggested utilising funds for activities such as exposure visits and self-defence training programmes to benefit students effectively.