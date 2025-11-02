Direct Train To Delhi From Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: For the first time, a direct train to New Delhi has been introduced from Nizamabad. The South Central Railway (SCR) launched a special train that will run between Secunderabad and Hazrat Nizamuddin, marking a significant development for the region.

After several decades, SCR has introduced a train to Delhi via Nizamabad, which is Telangana’s third-largest town after Hyderabad and Warangal. Until now, there was no direct train connecting Nizamabad to the national capital.

Residents of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, and Siddipet districts had to travel either to Secunderabad or to Nanded in Maharashtra to board trains to New Delhi. While trains to Mumbai, Chennai, and Jaipur have long passed through Nizamabad, no direct service to Delhi existed until now.

The new Secunderabad-New Delhi train (Nos. 07081/07082) will operate via Nizamabad, giving residents of Medchal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basar, and Mudhked their first direct rail link to the national capital. The train will include 1st AC, 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Sleeper, and General Class coaches.

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri played a key role in making this possible by taking up the issue with South Central Railway officials and discussing ways to improve railway connectivity in the region. As a result, SCR introduced the special service on November 2. The train will depart from Secunderabad on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from New Delhi on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP district president K. Dinesh Kumar said the new train fulfills a long-standing demand of the people. “After a long wait, the dream of Nizamabad residents to have a direct train to New Delhi has finally been realised. The special train is expected to become a regular service soon,” he said, adding that locals are delighted with the new facility.