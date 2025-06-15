Dil Raju Urges Big Stars to Grace State Awards

Hyderabad: The inaugural Telangana Gaddar Film Awards unfolded with grandeur last night at Hitex, Hyderabad, drawing political dignitaries and top members of the film fraternity. The prestigious event celebrated films and technicians from 2024’s certified releases, along with a decade-long retrospective honoring the best feature films from 2014 to 2023, commemorating ten years of Telangana statehood.

In a press meet held today, producer and FDC chairman Dil Raju expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event’s success. Reflecting on six months of meticulous planning, he thanked the film personalities who turned up to receive their honors and offered special appreciation to Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Notably, the Chief Minister, allotted only an hour as per protocol, stayed for nearly two and a half hours — a gesture Dil Raju lauded as a sign of strong support for the arts.

Dil Raju used the platform to make a sincere appeal to the Telugu film industry: to treat state-sponsored awards with respect and seriousness, regardless of the state presenting them. “When a government recognizes your work, it’s an honor that deserves a personal presence,” he emphasized. With Andhra Pradesh also preparing to launch its awards, he urged artists and stars to make time for such ceremonies, even amid tight shooting schedules.

Although he refrained from naming anyone directly, his comments were seen as a gentle reminder to top stars like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan, whose award-winning films were honored but who were conspicuously absent from the event.

His message underlined the need for greater synergy between the cinema industry and the government to uplift the legacy of Telugu cinema and reinforce its cultural impact. He also thanked FDC MD Harish and the many hands that worked behind the scenes to make the evening memorable.