Dil Raju urges against politicising film industry interactions

Hyderabad: Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju stated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's vision is to establish Hyderabad as a global entertainment hub. He emphasised the need to keep the film industry away from political controversies, stating that the state government recognises its crucial role in the state's development.

Dil Raju expressed disappointment over K.T. Rama Rao's attempts to politicise the recent meeting between film industry representatives and the Chief Minister. He clarified that the meeting, which was attended by industry stakeholders, was not a secret affair and was held in a friendly environment to discuss the industry's growth and explore avenues for collaboration.

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, sought the support of the film industry in social welfare initiatives. Dil Raju welcomed this approach, emphasising the film industry's commitment to social responsibility.

He appealed to all stakeholders to refrain from involving the film industry in political debates. The industry, which provides employment to lakhs of people, expects continued support and encouragement from the government and the public.