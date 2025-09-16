Diksuchi Launched For Student Development In Jangaon

WARANGAL: To ensure the holistic development of students and provide a well-rounded education that goes beyond traditional classroom learning, district collector Rizan Basha Shaik has launched a new programme called Diksuchi for students studying in government educational institutions in Jangaon district.

Under this initiative, every school from the primary level to intermediate will allocate a special 30-minute period each day for the Diksuchi programme, aimed at equipping students with essential skills for their future careers from a young age.

Collector Rizan Basha Shaik said that true education is not just about teaching subjects but about preparing students for a changing world by imparting necessary life skills early on. After consultations with officials of the education department, Diksuchi was designed to guide students in various key areas.

The curriculum for the Diksuchi period covers: Academic and knowledge skills: reading, writing, logical thinking, spoken English, general knowledge, scientific thinking, and creative innovation, Personal development skills: self-awareness, discipline, responsibility, emotional control, time management, goal-setting, and decision-making, Civic and ethical skills: honesty, moral values, respect for diversity, environmental protection, community service, human rights, and digital security, Social skills: effective communication, active listening, teamwork, leadership, and public speaking, Physical and health skills: exercise, sports, healthy eating, hygiene, yoga, meditation, and first aid, Creativity and innovation skills: indoor games, arts, music, drama, and storytelling and technical and modern skills: computer basics, coding, data analysis, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital literacy.

The programme also features a dedicated online platform where students can access video, audio, and PDF resources to enhance their learning.

Teachers, students, and parents have expressed gratitude to collector Rizan Basha Shaik for designing and implementing Diksuchi, which they believe will serve as a crucial guide to ensure a bright future for students.